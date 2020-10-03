A huge number of people joined Saturday’s protest organized by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE and said that there is no agreement with the mafia and that they will be held accountable for all affairs and scandals.

Ruskoska’s prosecution is under Zaev’s control and that’s why there is no lawsuit against the government.

These are just some of the messages that the people sent at the mass protest downtown Skopje.

Citizens rallied in protest against injustice, revanchism and political violence.