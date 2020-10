VMRO-DPMNE is holding Friday a car protest against the mafia for justice and freedoms.

The protest will start at 12h at two gathering points in Skopje and finish at the Parliament building. Then, the protest with car convoys will continue from Skopje to Stip through the highway Goce Delcev, and in Stip it will finish in front of the Teachers’ School where Goce Delcev and Damjan Gruev once taught.