The night was long for the inhabitants of Pehcevo and the region. The whole region of Malesevo was on fire, but the villages of Umlena and Robovo were most endangered. The fire is still threatening the locals of these villages.

Aleksandar Macevski, a resident of Robovo, informed this morning that the most critical situation is still near Umlena, where during the night the fire was extinguished intensively and he points out that he is getting closer.