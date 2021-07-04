The Ministry of Education and Science announced the plan for holding in-person classes in primary and secondary schools in the 2021/2022 school and the implementation of the covid-related protocols in the educational process after the reopening of schools in September.

However, due to the inability to predict the change of the epidemiological situation in the country, the Plan also contains guidelines for two more models (scenarios) – distance learning and a combined model, which will apply to students from fifth to ninth grade and envisions their division into groups – for in-person learning and online learning.

The Plan indicates that the readiness of all stakeholders is needed to change the way of teaching and switch to a model that in a given situation will be most applicable.