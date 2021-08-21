Spokesman Muhamed Hoxha said that the Zaev Government will meet in the coming period to discuss how to socialize the coming refugees from Afghanistan. Given the possibility that they remain in Macedonia for more than three months, the Government will determine how best to educate the children, provide healthcare and issue work permits.
At current count, Macedonia agreed to receive 650 refugees, and is open to taking under 2,000.
We are currently focused on preparing accommodation in appropriate hotels. The issues of education, employment and healthcare will be reviewed in the coming days, Hoxha said.
Comments are closed for this post.