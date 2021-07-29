The President of the Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN) Ivona Talevska awarded Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with a plaque of gratitude for his help in getting Macedonian citizens vaccinated.

Estimated 40,000 Macedonians were vaccinated in Serbia, especially during the spring and early summer when Macedonia had no vaccines. MAN also took journalists on organized “vaccination tours” to the Serbian city of Vranje, helping protect them in the course of their work.