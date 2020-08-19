After SDSM and DUI provided few details about the make-up of the next Government, the Plusinfo news site reports on some of the thinking. The site reports that Radmila Sekerinska would give up the position of Defense Minister to party leader Zaev’s confidant Ljupco Nikolovski and move to the Education Department. Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is certain to lose his position after DUI yesterday revealed that they are taking it over, and he would likely be named the next Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, a position now held by DUI’s Bujar Osmani.

Plusinfo also reports that leftist activist Mila Carovska would return to the Labour and Welfare Department and Venko Filipce would remain as Healthcare Minister.

DUI are expected to also take the very powerful post of Finance Minister, as well as accompanying Public Administration Ministry, which together govern the hiring process in the public administration.