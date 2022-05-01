Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is a frequent critic of VMRO-DPMNE and often of the Skopje 2014 project for urban renewal of the capital. Kovacevski is on the record calling the project a criminal waste of money.
But VMRO-DPMNE released video showing him attending the grand opening of the rebuilt Macedonian National Theater – one of the largest SK2014 buildings. Kovacevski, then manager at the Macedonian Telekom, is shown smiling together with some of the top VMRO-DPMNE officials at the time, including Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.
Kovacevski is instructed by his political mentors in SDSM to denigrate the Skopje 2014 project, but archive footage shows him admiring it and participating in the opening of some of its builds. Kovacevski is seen enjoying the 2013 opening of the theater, standing in the front row, said VMRO spokesman Dimitar Arsovski.
