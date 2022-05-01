Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski is a frequent critic of VMRO-DPMNE and often of the Skopje 2014 project for urban renewal of the capital. Kovacevski is on the record calling the project a criminal waste of money.

But VMRO-DPMNE released video showing him attending the grand opening of the rebuilt Macedonian National Theater – one of the largest SK2014 buildings. Kovacevski, then manager at the Macedonian Telekom, is shown smiling together with some of the top VMRO-DPMNE officials at the time, including Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.