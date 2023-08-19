One thing stood out in Kovachevski’s disconcerted address to the Parliament on Friday – he said that the entire process is “ours, Macedonian proposition and there is no diktat”.

“This proposal is ours, a Macedonian proposal, based on the European proposal and agreement signed in 2022, by which the country finally started the membership negotiations. It was written here, in Skopje, where we debate on it at this moment. I reject the false thesis that there was any kind of diktat, from anyone”, Kovachevski said.

If the proposal was really created by Kovachevski – something that no one sane believes – then the entire process is even a greater catastrophe. That means that the Government appropriated competencies that belong to the Parliament – as the amending of the Constitution.

Does that also mean that PM Kovachevski deliberately accepted that the entire Agreement, signed by Zaev, including the “common history” to become part of the EU negotiating framework?

These are hard questions for Kkovachevski to answer, but he will have to.