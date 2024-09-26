Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated today that during his visit to Brussels, it was announced that Albania would likely begin negotiations and separate from Macedonia in the EU accession process. He emphasized that this sends a negative message to Macedonian citizens, as the country has been on the path toward EU integration for over two decades. Mickoski pointed out that Macedonia has made significant progress, more than any other candidate or current member, much of which is unrelated to the Copenhagen criteria.

He wished neighboring Albania success in swiftly completing the negotiation process and expressed hope that “our paths may cross again on the trajectory towards full EU membership.” He reiterated that the current situation regarding Macedonia’s EU membership is dictated externally and shared his views during meetings in Brussels.

Mickoski also referred to the principle of “Pacta sunt servanda” (agreements must be kept), stating that if it applies to the Prespa Agreement, it should equally apply to the Good Neighbor Agreement with Bulgaria. Drawing a parallel with the constitutional amendments made for the Prespa Agreement, he noted that, just as they came into force after Greece ratified the NATO pre-accession protocol, the same should apply for EU accession.

When asked whether Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is visiting the country and whose nation currently holds the presidency of the EU, could assist in this matter, Mickoski did not give a direct answer. However, he remarked that the double standards being applied to Macedonia, particularly regarding its coat of arms, are contrary to European values. He stressed that the negotiation process should focus on strengthening institutions and building capacities.

On the possibility of destabilization in Macedonia following Albania’s advancement, Mickoski acknowledged that such attempts could occur regardless of whether or not the two countries are separated in the EU accession process.