Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski emphasized that the National Development Council is an excellent platform for contributing to the vision and realization of a strategic state goal. To achieve this, it is necessary to create a roadmap and vision for the period from 2024 to 2044. He made this statement at the second session of the National Development Council, which was attended by UK Ambassador Matthew Lawson, as well as representatives of the United Nations and UNDP, Rita Columbia and Armen Grigoryan.

Mickoski expressed regret over the absence of the opposition, stressing that serious countries create documents based on unity, mutual solidarity, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. He also pointed out that there is widespread disappointment with the policies and actions of the past 30 years, particularly in terms of unchecked corruption. According to him, the system has allowed a culture of corruption to persist without sanction. He further emphasized the need to establish a merit-based system where advancement is determined solely by abilities, knowledge, and the quality of the vision presented. He underlined that quality education is crucial to progress and development.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of focusing on the economy and economic development as the most significant topic. He argued that a prosperous industry and financial growth are key to improving the well-being of citizens. He noted that conditions should be created where young people see a future, enabling them to achieve their dreams while contributing to society.

Mickoski cautioned against falling into the traps of ethnic issues and conflicts, which he said often serve as a cover for the personal interests of individuals who exploit these matters for career advancement, resulting in a divided population. He stressed that the process of reform is complex and requires the support of all relevant stakeholders.

He concluded by thanking the UNDP for its assistance, in coordination with other United Nations agencies, as well as the UK Embassy and the Ministry of Finance of the Slovak Republic for their support of this process.