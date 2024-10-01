Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, along with Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska Kochkoska, Education Minister Vesna Janevska, and Economy and Labor Minister Besar Durmishi, met on Monday with the leadership of the Independent Union of Education, Science, and Culture (SONK). According to government sources, the discussions focused on enhancing workers’ rights, conditions in the education, science, and culture sectors, collective bargaining agreements, and wage growth aligned with economic capacity. “Through dialogue and targeted measures, we will raise the standard of workers. We discussed decisions and systemic measures that will ensure long-term sustainability,” stated PM Mickoski.
