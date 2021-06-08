A member of the VMRO-DPMNE youth organization UMS was arrested today during the party’s protest against Zoran Zaev’s concessions to Bulgaria. VMRO is blocking intersections in Skopje and a dozen other cities, and the arrest occurred at the intersection in front of the main Skopje courthouse.

The police reacted angrily when the young activist began recording the protest with his phone. They ordered him to stop, and he insisted that he has the right to film in a public area and is not doing anything against the law. To this, the police brutally dragged the protester to a van and drove him to a police station.

VMRO-DPMNE demanded the immediate release of he young protester.