Pоlice officers detainеd a dozen citizens from the village of Orman near Skopje, because they dared to set alight a Badnik fire.

Traditionally large fires are stoked on the eve of Badnik – the day before Christmas according to the Julian calendar – and entire villages and neighborhoods gather to celebrate. This year the police is mandating a ban on such gatherings citing the coronavirus threat.

The number of gatherings was reportedly much reduced due to the police threats.