Police officers arrested 15 citizens on Sunday for violating the curfew. The arrests were made in the area of the Bit Pazar police station, in the central Cair municipality, which is the worst affected in the second wave of the coronavirus.

The often lawless, majority ethnic Albanian part of the city has three times more Covid-19 cases than the neighboring municipalities, a situation attributed to the disregard for social distancing orders during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The Interior Ministry is continuing its intense schedule of controls on the territory of the entire country to punish violations of Covid-19 restrictions, the Ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Telma TV did a report from Cair, pointing to a large number of people on the streets and stores being open, as evidence that the curfew is being violated there. The TV station was immediately attacked by left wing politicians insisting that they are unfairly singling out the majority Albanian part of the city – even as it is also the worst affected.