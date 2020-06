Police officers arrested 155 citizens for violating the curfew on Friday. Four major cities – Skopje, Tetovo, Kumanovo and Stip – are under a full lockdown that started on Thursday evening and lasts until Monday morning, causing a major disruption.

Officers also issued warnings to 50 other citizens who were out without a permit, and to 481 citizens who were not using the mandatory protective equipment in the smaller cities that have partial lockdowns.