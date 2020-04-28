Police officers arrested 42 citizens who were found outside without a permit during the evening curfew that starts at 19h.

Meanwhile, the Government is set to meet today and discuss whether how extensive should the May Day lockdown be. Some in the Government are calling for a nearly four day long lockdown to prevent citizens from going on the traditional picnics, similarly to the long Easter lockdown. But Interior Minister Nake Culev publicly called for a lighter touch approach, citing the dropping number of newly diagnosed patients, and asked that the forests and mountains are opened to the public.