Police arrests 45 citizens who were violating the curfew Macedonia 23.04.2020 / 11:15 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Police detained 45 citizens who were violating the evening curfew, and 11 more released with a warning. Yesterday was the last day of the extended curfew, that began at 16h. Starting Thursday, the evening curfew begins at 19h. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin arrestspolicecoronacurfew Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 23.04.2020 Order that citizens must wear face masks goes into effect Macedonia 23.04.2020 Public administration goes back to working full hours Macedonia 22.04.2020 Spasovski insists that the decision to relax the curfew was not driven by the coming Ramadan Bajram Islamic holiday Macedonia News Order that citizens must wear face masks goes into effect Stray dogs poisoned in Vinica Public administration goes back to working full hours Pendarovski dismisses Bulgaria’s statement Citizens ordered to wear masks in all closed public spaces and wherever they can’t keep distance Spasovski insists that the decision to relax the curfew was not driven by the coming Ramadan Bajram Islamic holiday Zaev is pushing for elections in the midst of an epidemic Cancer patients worried after eight employees of the Oncology Clinic tested positive .
Comments are closed for this post.