Police officers arrested a man who staged a loud protest in front of the Macedonian Parliament today. The man, identified only as H.J., was filmed standing on a car delivering a lengthy rant in which he mentioned female family members of Zoran Zaev and Stevo Pendarovski.

Пуштај короната Венко, све нека не потепа. 😐 pic.twitter.com/ateF93F6DM — Мијакот 🇲🇰 🇪🇺 (@Mijakott) April 27, 2020

Whether it was politically motivated or an epidemic lockdown induced breakdown, the man was charged under article 4, which covers shouting, rude comments and indecent behavior in a public space as well as article 6 for public drunkenness.

The SDSM party led Government has been stepping up arrests of citizens who post comments aimed at SDSM party officials on social media, often treating such comments as credible threats or incitement.