Nine citizens were issued warnings over the past 24 hours, after they were seen in public without masks or scarves.

The new measure, requiring citizens to wear masks or some kind of protective clothing while in indoor public spaces, or in farmers’ markets, is now in effect, but will initially carry only a warning if a police officer spots a violation.

Additionally, 23 people were detained for violating the curfew that now begins at 19h for most citizens, and six more were let go with a warning.