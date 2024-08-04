Head of the uniformed police Aleksandar Janev warned about serious consequences for people involved in setting the fires that have ravaged forests across Macedonia this past month. Janev visited the site of the fire north of Ohrid, where police is helping local firefighters control the blaze.

Be careful where you walk, when you go through forests and fields, don’t throw cigarettes or set fire to the grass. Starting a forest fire is a crime of the highest order, said Janev, who announced that drones will be used to track down the arsonists.