Police today raided homes and businesses in Strumica, Skopje and Gostivar. While the names of the companies and the individuals who are being investigated have not been made public, media outlets are widely reporting that the companies are part of the business empire of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

According to initial reports, the investigation includes Risto Krmzov, businessman from Strumica who is close to Zaev. Police has raided Vila Park, the large restaurant in the Strumica city park, which was Zaev’s informal base of operations. The Interior Ministry informed only that it is investigating allegations of tax evasion, tax fraud and money laundering. Local media are reporting that a large quantity of documents has been seized and is being analyzed. Those who are being questioned today include company managers, lawyers and notaries.

One of the cases that is likely being investigated is the collapse of Eurostandard Bank. It’s owner, Trifun Kostovski, alleged that the managers he has appointed were approving large loans to bogus companies set up by businessmen close to Zaev behind his back. When the ring of companies defaulted, it dragged the bank under, and the loans were left unpaid.

Zaev’s business interests included agriculture, trade with agricultural products and construction, but grew exponentially when he was made Prime Minister in the Colored Revolution. He invested especially heavily in marijuana production, and was issuing permits for the opening of new marijuana farms to his cronies across the country. VMRO-DPMNE alleged that his powerful relatives were taking over or extorting businesses that receive Government contracts, and with the growing energy crisis, Zaev also began to deal with importing of electricity.

Following his withdrawal from the Government and from the SDSM party leadership, it was alleged that he is moving his assets abroad, especially to Dubai, where he is allegedly investing in real-estate.