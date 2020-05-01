Interior Minister Nake Culev and the commissioner of Skopje Risto Stavrevski confirmed the seizure of guns and heroin during a raid in Skopje’s Butel district.

Media outlets have reported that five people were arrested in connection to the incident. The drugs and guns were found in a specially prepared hiding space, buried under ground. The guns included a semi-automatic rifle, stolen from a gun store, two automatic rifles and a sniper rifle, as well as two automatic guns.

We have apprehended several persons who were found at the site. AS you can see, our work is still on-going, we are searching the area, and once we are done we will notify the public, Stavrevski told Sitel TV.