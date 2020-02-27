The Interior Ministry is denying media reports that the woman with coronavirus was in Skopje’s Kale district for days before being hospitalized. This report was spread today in a number of media outlets who quoted Kale residents who claim they saw the woman days before she was reported as the first coronavirus patient in Macedonia.

The Interior Ministry says that the woman arrived on Wednesday at 2:33 in the morning from Serbia, at the Tabanovce border crossing, and this route was confirmed with the Serbian and Croatian border services. This is to confirm that she was escorted to hospital and placed under quarantine immediately, and was not walking around Kale, potentially endangering other people.