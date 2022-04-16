Bitola is overrun by police as a high level Bulgarian delegation is expected to come to the city and attend the opening of a cultural center named after controversial Second World War era Macedonia leader Vanco Mihajlov.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Vice President Iliana Iotova and other dignitaries are coming to Bitola, as left wing groups and parties announced they will protest the visit because of Bulgaria’s role during the war.

In the village of Kravari, protesters are preparing to welcome Petkov with signs asking him to recognize the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria and calling him out for the stand of the Bulgarian country about the Holocaust of the Macedonian Jews.

“You have blood on your hands”, is one of the signs prepared for him.

The main event should any minute and protesters are already gathered in the city center.