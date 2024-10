Skopje police arrested the four persons involved in a shoot-out in Skopje yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened in the often lawless Cair district, where one 35 year old man was shot. Four additional men, in their 20ies and 30ies, were arrested after the incident. Two of them have already been sentenced for prior crimes and were supposed to be serving out their sentence in the Skopje Idrizovo prison, but were released through a work program.