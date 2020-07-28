Macedonian police detained nearly 100 illegal immigrants in one night, in three separate raids, proving that the Balkan migrant route is operating at a fast pace.

The biggest incident was reported yesterday evening in the village of Tri Vodi near Strumica, where a young man from Veles was stopped while driving a truck. Inside were 50 illegal migrants, most of them from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Hours later, also in Strumica, a man driving a truck with Kicevo licence plates was stopped by the police. He tried to flee but was detained, and inside the truck were 35 Syrians and four Iraqis.

And finally, Stip police stopped a man from Skopje in his car, as he was driving six Pakistani migrants. He also tried to flee but was detained.