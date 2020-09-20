The police found early Sunday 28 migrants during a search of two houses in the villages of Lojane and Vaksince, while three individuals have been detained.

The police conducted a search in the houses under the suspicion of crime “migrant smuggling”, upon an order issued by the Kumanovo Basic Court.

Ten migrants from Bangladesh were found in the home of a 66-year-old man, who has been detained alongside a 27-year-old man, both from Vaksince. Eighteen migrants, 16 of whom from Pakistan and two from Afghanistan, including four minors, were found in the home of a 48-year-old man from Lojane, said MoI spokesperson Suzana Pranikj Taleska.

The detained persons will be taken out before a judge while the migrants will be transferred to the Gevgelija-based reception-transit center.

Meanwhile, the police also detained two brothers from Kicevo for distribution of narcotics, after a search in their home resulted in the discovery of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and large amounts of money originating from the sale of narcotics.