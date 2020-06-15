A police raid on a house in the village of Vaksince, near Kumanovo, led to the discovery of 51 illegal migrants. The people were from Pakistan (38) and Afghanistan (13), and the group included six minors.

Villages such as Vaksince, on the border with Serbia, are used by migrant traffickers to keep groups of migrants until an opportune moment to get them into Serbia, where the groups continue the trek north. Migrant trafficking died down during the coronavirus epidemic but now, with the relaxation of restrictions and with the weather much better than it used to be, the reports of groups of migrants being stopped have begun to come in daily.