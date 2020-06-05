Over the past 24 hours, police officers reported 591 violations of the regulation ordering citizens to wear face masks in confined public spaces. Additionally, 48 citizens were detained for violating the overnight curfew which was reintroduced after the spike in coronavirus cases.

The police also ordered 363 citizens to go into self-isolation after being in contact with people who are infected or returned from abroad. Checks on citizens already ordered to stay in self-isolation found seven violations.