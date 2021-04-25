The Vojvodi fan group from Tetovo informed that its members are under police pressure not to attend the protest planned for Sunday in Skopje. Protestes are demanding the release of the political prisoners kept by the Zaev regime.

All forms of pressure, warnings and interrogations by the police carried out on our members will not deter us or make us back down. On the contrary, it only mobilizes us more. We come to Skopje tomorrow, for Nikola Nidze, for Jane Cento, for Goran Angelov, for Vili Gajda, for Igor Jug and all the defenders of the Constitution, the group said.