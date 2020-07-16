The Interior Ministry said that it is looking for the perpetrators of the hacking attack on the State Electoral Commission which threw the vote counting process in disarray and raised doubts in the veracity of the process.

The SEC website, which is used to inform the public in detail about the turnout and the results of the elections, crashed shortly after the polls closed and just as the first results were anticipated. SEC head Oliver Derkoski later said that the incident was an outside attack, but the SEC apparently reported it to the police only today.

This incident, the unexpectedly narrow result of the elections and a number of very dubious results that were revealed by the SEC are spreading serious doubts in the public about the conduct of the elections.

Meanwhile, DUNA computers, the company that was hired to administer the website shortly before the elections, said that it did its job well, but was subjected to a massive foreign hacking attack. “Our application worked flawlessly, it’s a top product and it gave the needed results every five minutes. But the website was targeted by software terrorism from forces from several foreign countries”, said Aleksandar Pajkovski from DUNA.