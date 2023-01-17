Considering the sensitivity of this case that I am going to write, the weight and pressure on me and my family that is happening, I think that it is necessary for the whole public to know, and I believe that you will agree after reading it, says Kristofer Stoevski, a police officer in the Kriva Palanka Ministry of Internal Affairs, publishing his testimony about the incident when, as he recounts, he was physically attacked by the mayor of the city, Sasko Mitovski from the SDSM.

He says that this is not being used for any partisan purposes, not a single word is misinformation, and the case was reported to the police immediately after the total chaos occurred and there are minutes about it.

As he says, the Mitovski family’s violence and pretending to be sheriffs around the city is not the first time, but it is definitely the first time he has been reported to the police station “without fear and trembling and no pressure and threats will change my decision not to hide the violence”.

I am acting as prescribed by law and I am going to a court order, and therefore I urge the media to investigate the case, so that it does not go unnoticed, and the rampage continues on other people. I repeat, this is not the first time that such an outburst from the above has happened, but it is the first time that someone bravely decides to demand their rights. We promise you that everyone will know the course of this case, as well as its resolution. This will prevent any innocent from suffering further! he stressed.

He wants to emphasize that there were many people at the event, about 100 present at the time of the incident, but no one opposed the bully mayor because there were over 10 people from the security of his bar who also did not oppose him, but peacefully they stood as if nothing was happening.