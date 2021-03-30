The National Technical Group for Covid-19 Vaccines has decided to start inoculating employees of critical state infrastructure starting next week, the Ministry of Health informed.

A total of 4,000 vaccines will be allocated for this category from the initial 24,000 vaccines that have already arrived and with which the vaccination of citizens over 75 years of age will start tomorrow.

The critical infrastructure includes the following groups: MoI employees who are most at risk and for whom the MoI should submit lists according to the risk, Army employees also according to the list submitted by the institution for the most exposed groups, journalists employed in the media, prosecutors and courts, JSP bus drivers, firefighters, kindergarten staff and toll booth staff.

So far, 7,005 people have been vaccinated in the country, ie healthcare workers from the Covid centers. The ministry still has no data on how many Macedonian citizens have been vaccinated in Serbia.