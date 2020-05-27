Police officers issue their last curfew fines to 21 citizens Macedonia 27.05.2020 / 13:24 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Police officers arrested 21 citizens overnight, who were caught violating the last curfew. The curfew ends today, by order of the Government, but these 21 citizens will still face fines of up to 2.000 EUR for being outside without a permit. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin policecoronacurfew Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 27.05.2020 Mickoski: Every household was pushed 1.500 EUR deeper into debt with misplaced stimulus programs Macedonia 27.05.2020 Interior Minister Culev calls on the Government to approve his proposal for financial reward for the police officers Economy 26.05.2020 The exceptionally bad state of the budget led to a tense meeting between Zaev and Finance Minister Angelovska, Infomax reports Macedonia News Mickoski: If SDSM goes to the polls on 21 June, good luck to them Mickoski: Zaev is clearly prepared to accept any request put forward by Bulgaria Mickoski says the election date negotiations are still on-going as DUI declares for July 5 Controversial head of the Islamic Community in Macedonia removed from office Three patients, aged 41, 47 and 58, died of the coronavirus Interior Minister Culev calls on the Government to approve his proposal for financial reward for the police officers Appeals Court begins hearing in the 27 April incident trial Pre-election grants: The Soros foundation will give money to 35 civic organizations .
