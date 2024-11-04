Two retired police officers were detained today under the suspicion that they were giving information to the powerful Grcec drug gang and helping its bosses avoid arrests.

The group famously evaded a large scale police raid in 2021 and its top members fled to Dubai and other destinations abroad. The Grcec gang is one of the two main Albanian narco-mafia groups operating in Skopje.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that messages that the two officers and another man who was working with them exchanged with the mobsters have been supplied as evidence. In the case of one of the officers, he and his family had property that clearly surpassed his reported income.