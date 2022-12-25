A report by the Kod investigative outfit alleges that two border police officers allowed a wanted criminal from Albania to flee the country, and that the escape was facilitated by a police official from the ruling DUI party. Sokol Bibaj is one of the over 200 foreign citizens who were given Macedonian passports under stolen identities – a major scandal for which the Interior Ministry only investigated a dozen lower level officials.

Bibaj was apprehended at the Blace crossing with Kosovo, but was strangely released. The two officers are being charged, but similarly to the scandal with the issuing of the passports, no higher-ups are being looked into.