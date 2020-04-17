The Interior Ministry is preparing criminal charges against 21 participants in the small scale riot that occurred in Skopje’s Cento-Singelic district earlier this week.

The men are being identified using available video footage from the incident, when dozens of ethnic Albanians took to the streets to protest the arrest of three men who were violating the curfew. The men threatened Gazi Baba Mayor Boris Georgievski until the three detainees were released. It was the most serious curfew violation so far – citizens are ordered to remain at home after 16h, and 24/7 during the weekends to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.