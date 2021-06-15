Two men were detained near Ohrid, after a farm with 890 stalks of marijuana was found.

Organized crime units are investigating the area. Macedonia is becoming a major source country for marijuana under the Zaev regime, which is investing heavily in marijuana production, directly, through Zaev family members, and their cronies. In the past months the country has seen robberies of marijuana farms and a major smuggling incident which involved people close to the Zaev family.