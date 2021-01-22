Police units conducted a raid against a suspected group of drug smugglers in Vizbegovo, a northern part of the capital Skopje, yesterday evening.

Initial media reports were that the raid is conducted against cocaine smugglers. It was later reported that the police seized 50 kilograms of marijuana that were found in a vehicle.

Macedonia is fast becoming a major marijuana growing country, a role that was before filled by Albania in the region, and with it has come an increase in drug related crime.