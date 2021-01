The police raided a night club near Tetovo which served as a front for prostitution and strip-tease. The club was also in violation of the coronavirus restrictions, and was open after the mandatory 18h closing time.

During the raid, 18 women were detained – 15 of them were foreigners, from Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Latvia. About 50 guests were inside the club at the time. Officers also seized a gun from the owner.