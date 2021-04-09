While the police is facing a major investigation into the growing passport scandal – the revelations that top mafia bosses from the region were given Macedonian passports – one bit of good news came – officers were able to retrieve a valuable horse that was stolen yesterday.

The Arabian horse with top training and an estimated worth of 50,000 EUR was stolen from a private stable east of Skopje, located next to the police stables. Hours later, a police unit was able to find and retrieve the horse.