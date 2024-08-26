As part of the campaign to reduce street crime in Skopje, police officers searched 64 persons over the weekend, and identified a total of 126. Additional 54 vehicles and two motorcycles were searched.

A total of four persons were detained, three over violations of the weapons laws and one who was sought under a court order.

The enhanced security measures were put in place following the recent brutal murder of a jeweller in downtown Skopje and several mafia style attacks.