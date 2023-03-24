Two persons from the Skopje village of Arachinovo have been detained after police officers found 35kg of marijuana worth EUR 100,000 in their vehicle, the Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

Namely, in the morning hours at the Tetovo toll station, on the Gostivar – Tetovo highway, police officers gave a stop sign to a passenger vehicle “Range Rover”, with Skopje license plates, driven by K.A. (32), in which O.A.(23) was a passenger, both from the village of Aračinovo, Skopje. The persons did not obey the given police order to stop the vehicle, but ran away, damaging an official police vehicle, but were soon stopped and deprived of their liberty.

During an inspection of the vehicle’s trunk, four bags of marijuana were found, with a total weight of about 35 kilograms, with a value of about 100,000 euros. The Public Prosecutor from the Tetovo Public Prosecutor’s Office came to the spot at the Tetovo toll station and led the investigation. A little later, following a received court order, searches were also carried out in the homes of the two persons in the village of Aracinovo, where objects related to the crime were found, the Ministry of the Interior reports.