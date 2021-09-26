The Police Union in Macedonia reacts that the Interior Ministry in the past few years has become a subject of ridicule among the citizens, due to which they demand the resignation of the Minister, Oliver Spasovski.

Of course, I personally believe and I am convinced that the most responsible for that without any doubt is the Minister Oliver Spasovski, who in recent years managed to reach the bottom, reacts Union’s president of Orce Kocevski, demanding responsibility and Spasovski’s resignation.