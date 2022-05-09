Top political leaders in Macedonia welcomed the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to declare that the Macedonian Orthodox Church is seen to be in canonical unity with the other Orthodox churches – which could be a major step toward recognizing the full independence of the Macedonian church.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski enthusiastically welcomed the news, congratulating to Archbishop Stefan on his “perseverance, wisdom and determination”.

The Archbishop of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric and the Holy Synod of our church managed to ensure the continuity of our Orthodox identity which is an important segment of the identity of the Macedonian people. This decision confirms the centuries old identity of the Macedonian nation, as separate from the other Balkan nations. As President of VMRO-DPMNE, whose dream and ideal over centuries has been the struggle for Macedonia, and as a member of the MOC-OA church, all I can say is WORTHY!”, Mickoski declared.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski shared a photograph from his meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew and said that “while the final status has not yet been determined, the most important and the largest step has been made. Now our Orthodox church is in communion with all other Orthodox churches, and this is a historic day after seven decades of total isolation”.