“Three days have passed, and there is still no request from the political parties and the monoethnic government to the international community for internationally monitored vetting, DUI reminds.

The fear of full vetting is not alleviated by nebulous announcements. It is clear that any delay in this process will only strengthen citizens’ doubts about the real commitment to fighting corruption.

We demand that internationally monitored vetting of every politician from the last thirty years begin immediately.

VMRO-DPMNE responded by accusing DUI of attempting to destabilize the state in order to avoid accountability for their crimes.”