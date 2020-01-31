Political parties to submit amendments on the public prosecution law by Saturday noon. A meeting will probably be held Monday to discuss which of the amendments will be accepted, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Friday after the meeting of the working group on the draft-law on the public prosecutor’s office with representatives of MP groups.

Deskoska said after the meeting that some of the parties submitted amendments at today’s meeting, some announced that they would do so tomorrow, while VMRO-DPMNE submitted remarks that the experts presented at the public debate organized over the draft law.

Deskoska said that VMRO-DPMNE, which submitted remarks by experts, was also asked to prepare amendments as the other political parties and submit them by Saturday noon.

VMRO-DPMNE, however, called on the Ministry of Justice to organize a meeting with legal experts who made remarks at the public hearing and together with them to make amendments to the draft-law.