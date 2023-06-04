Jane Cento, one of the most high profile political prisoners in Macedonia, was released to spend a weekend with his family and his son – for the first time after six years in prison.

Cento is sentenced for terrorism over the April 27th incident in the Parliament. He was singled out among the hundreds of protesters who entered the Parliament building because he is the great-grandson of Metodija Andonov – Cento – Macedonia’s first post war President who was also persecuted by the Communist regime.

Cento faced beatings and mistreatment in prison and he refused to renounce the Macedonian patriotic cause. It is widely believed that the regime is using his fate and the fate of other political prisoners in the constant negotiations with the opposition over further political concessions that Macedonia is asked to deliver.