Former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov, who is now a political prisoner of the Zaev regime, has contracted the coronavirus in the Stip prison. Warden Miki Todorov informed that three guards and five prisoners are infected with the virus. As a result, the infected prisoners are kept isolated from the other inmates.
It’s believed that some of the guards brought the illness into the prison. A number of political prisoners, mainly from the April 27th trial, are kept in the Stip prison. Cavkov already faced inhumane prison conditions as he was being denied needed medical care.
